Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.16 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $145.41 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00198231 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 145,509,848 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

