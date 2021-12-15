Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

