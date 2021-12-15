General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

