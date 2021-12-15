Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $106.95 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $106,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. 9,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,920. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.