Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 125,697 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125,697 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical comprises 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of STAAR Surgical worth $89,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,121 shares of company stock worth $10,950,185. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,757. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

