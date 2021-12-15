Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Genie Energy has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Genie Energy stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

