George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$3,359,193.04 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72.

George Weston stock opened at C$144.41 on Wednesday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.93. The stock has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 48.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

WN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

