Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Shares Up 0.1%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.29 and last traded at $103.29. 1,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

Several research firms have commented on GRRMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

