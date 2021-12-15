Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.