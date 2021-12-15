Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 44,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048. Getinge has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

