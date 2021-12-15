GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

