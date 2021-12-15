Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

