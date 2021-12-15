Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Gary Gerson Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Gerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

