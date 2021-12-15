GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.68) to GBX 1,555 ($20.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,594.60 ($21.07) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,508.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,452.81. The company has a market capitalization of £80.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

