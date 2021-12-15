GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

