Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Buys $51,940.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.77 million, a P/E ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

