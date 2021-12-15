Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,849,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 380,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.