Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 227.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

