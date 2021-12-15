Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

