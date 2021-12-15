Global X FinTech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,822% compared to the typical daily volume of 206 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

