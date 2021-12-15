Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

