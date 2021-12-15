GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,749,740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNCC Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

