Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 3677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,662,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.