Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 3677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,662,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

