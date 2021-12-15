GoNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $143,780.72 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $143,780.72 and $31,826.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,575.79 or 0.99352441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00045810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.13 or 0.01053167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

