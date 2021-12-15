Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

GRAB stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

