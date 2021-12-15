Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GWB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,518,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,981,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after buying an additional 402,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

