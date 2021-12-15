Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.25

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 517986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

