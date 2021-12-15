Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.25

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 517986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
