Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Update

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 3,509.5% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Green Growth Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis retail business. It brings together a collection of retailers, scientists, botanists, developers, artists, and business leaders. It operates through the following brands: CAMP, Seventh Sense, Meri+Jayne, Green Lily, The Source, and Xanthic.

