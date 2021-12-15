Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 3,759 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,096 shares of company stock valued at $528,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

