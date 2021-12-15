Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 506 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.00. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

