Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 76,579 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,579 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

