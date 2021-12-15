Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

