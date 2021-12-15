Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LiqTech International Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.