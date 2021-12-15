Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

