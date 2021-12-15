Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 38 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $461.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

