Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Greif has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.