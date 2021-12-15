Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

