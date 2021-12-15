Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.37. Groupon shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 627 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $580.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
