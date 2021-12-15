Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,159 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 427.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $41.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

