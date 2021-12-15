Grove Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.