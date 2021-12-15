Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $11,791,082 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $313.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.