Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

