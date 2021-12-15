Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.