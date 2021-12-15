Grove Bank & Trust Has $9.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

