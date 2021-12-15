Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLMAF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13. Halma has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

