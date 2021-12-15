Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.