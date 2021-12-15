Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €146.00 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €146.00 ($164.04) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($210.11) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($208.99) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($198.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €174.42 ($195.97).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €161.75 ($181.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €158.15 and its 200-day moving average is €151.88. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.