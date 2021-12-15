Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

HBRIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $$5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

