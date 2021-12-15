HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,760.00

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,760 ($36.47) and last traded at GBX 2,755 ($36.41), with a volume of 7550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,740 ($36.21).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,573.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.50) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($31,658.19).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

