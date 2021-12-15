Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $26,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $90,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $317.78 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.25.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.